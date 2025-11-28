Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy is questionable to play Saturday against the Warriors due to a sore right elbow.
Murphy is dealing with some soreness in his shooting arm, so there's a chance he'll need to skip the first leg of this upcoming back-to-back set. If Murphy is forced to join Jordan Poole (quad), Herbert Jones (calf) and Jordan Hawkins (illness) on the sidelines, that would create some massive opportunity for guys like Saddiq Bey, Micah Peavy and Bryce McGowens.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Goes for 25 points•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Logs season high in triples in loss•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Season-high four steals Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Outstanding effort not enough•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Double-doubles against Phoenix•