Murphy is questionable to play Saturday against the Warriors due to a sore right elbow.

Murphy is dealing with some soreness in his shooting arm, so there's a chance he'll need to skip the first leg of this upcoming back-to-back set. If Murphy is forced to join Jordan Poole (quad), Herbert Jones (calf) and Jordan Hawkins (illness) on the sidelines, that would create some massive opportunity for guys like Saddiq Bey, Micah Peavy and Bryce McGowens.