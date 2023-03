Murphy is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Clippers due to left great toe irritation.

This is unfortunate for the Pelicans, as Murphy has been on a tear from beyond the arc. Over the past 11 games, the sharpshooter has averaged 3.8 three-pointers per game. If he's unable to play Saturday, the Pelicans could turn to Josh Richardson and Naji Marshall to pick up the slack.