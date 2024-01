Murphy (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Murphy missed Sunday's win over the Lakers and is in danger of missing another contest Tuesday due to left knee soreness. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee this offseason and didn't make his season debut until Dec. 1, so the Pelicans will presumably be cautious with the sharpshooter moving forward.