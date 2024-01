Murphy (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota.

Murphy has missed the past two games for the Pelicans, but he remains day-to-day. If he's unable to return Wednesday for the second leg of this back-to-back set, the Pelicans could turn to Jordan Hawkins again. During Tuesday's game against the Nets, Hawkins scored 11 points with one assist, two blocks and a pair of three-pointers in 26 minutes.