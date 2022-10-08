Murphy is questionable for Sunday's exhibition against the Spurs due to right foot soreness.
Murphy has appeared in one preseason game, posting eight points, three assists, one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes. Even if he sits out Sunday, there's no indication his injury is severe enough to put his status for Opening Night in question.
