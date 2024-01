Murphy is questionable to face the Mavericks on Sunday due to left knee tendonitis.

Murphy logged 28 minutes in Friday's 125-113 loss to the Nuggets, racking up six points (2-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals. He's been finding ways to produce regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, but his absence might affect the team's depth given his two-way contributions.