Pelicans coach Willie Green said Murphy (foot soreness) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's preseason game versus the Bulls, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy went through shootaround Tuesday but experienced some soreness. The second-year forward is looking build off of his rookie year in which he averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 13.9 minutes over 62 games. It is unclear how much time Murphy will miss with this injury, but it likely will not keep him out of regular season action.