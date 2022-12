Murphy is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Murphy totaled eight points, two rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes during Friday's win over the 76ers, but he sustained an ankle injury during the victory. If he's sidelined against Memphis, Devonte' Graham and Dyson Daniels could see increased run.