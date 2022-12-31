Murphy logged eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 127-116 win over Philadelphia.

Murphy remained in the starting lineup but was relatively quiet after a couple of encouraging performances. He was limited to just 20 minutes as the coaching staff went with the defensive upside of guys like Jose Alvarado and Dyson Daniels. He also appeared to suffer a leg injury during the third quarter, although there has been no word as to whether that limited him down the stretch. He is probably worth holding in standard leagues, at least until Brandon Ingram (toe) returns, although his ceiling does appear somewhat capped given the depth of the Pelicans roster.