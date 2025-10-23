Murphy registered 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murphy had a rough showing in Wednesday's season-opening loss, but there were some positives to take from this. Murphy's workload was rock solid, and he finished second on the team in shot attempts behind Zion Williamson. Murphy put up a third-round valuation in nine-category leagues during the 2024-25 regular season, and fantasy managers can expect him to hit his stride shortly.