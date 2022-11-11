Murphy had 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 31 minutes during Thursday's 106-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Murphy not only led New Orleans reserves in scoring in the contest, he finished second overall on the team behind Zion Williamson. This was his highest scoring performance since he put up 22 against Dallas on Oct. 25, and it was a nice bounce-back after he produced just two points in his previous game. Murphy isn't quite a must-own player in fantasy yet, but he's shown considerable improvement this season with per-game averages of 11.9 points, 4.8 boards, 1.5 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.0 steals.