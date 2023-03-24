Murphy finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and four steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-96 victory over the Hornets.

Murphy's defensive prowess was on full display Thursday as he set a new season high with four steals. After a brief hiatus from the starting lineup at the end of February, the second-year wing has drawn 10 straight starts and scored in double figures during each of those contests, averaging 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks across 36.1 minutes. During that stretch, he's shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from deep.