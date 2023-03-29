Murphy produced 21 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to Golden State.

After draining 10 threes last Saturday, he suffered a huge regression Monday night, nailing only one deep ball in seven attempts. Murphy was back on track in Tuesday's loss, going 4-of-6 from long range to record his seventh-best scoring total of the season. With Zion Williamson's (hamstring) playoff outlook in doubt, Murphy's role in the starting lineup should remain safe for now.