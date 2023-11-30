Murphy (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Murphy's absence shouldn't come as a surprise considering his doubtful tag. However, Wednesday's tilt marked the first time Murphy had been listed as anything other than out this season. He'll have another chance to make his return from an offseason surgery Friday against San Antonio, but the matchup is the first leg of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Upgraded to doubtful•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Not yet ready to make debut•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Gets shots up at practice•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Team option exercised•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Likely out at least 10-12 weeks•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Evaluating surgical options•