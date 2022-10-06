Murphy (foot) practiced Thursday but is still questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
While Murphy missed Tuesday's preseason game with a foot injury, his return to practice is a good sign for his status moving forward. If he does not play Friday, his next potential preseason appearance will be Oct. 12 versus the Heat.
