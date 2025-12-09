Murphy produced 32 points (13-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 135-132 loss to the Spurs.

Murphy fared well on the offensive end in this one, knocking down 61.9 percent of his attempts from the field while contributing across the board. He's now put up 30-plus points in two of his last four appearances, averaging 27.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals over this stretch.