Murphy recorded seven points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 115-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murphy was a non-factor in the loss, continuing his recent stretch of modest performances. Despite being in the top 110 over the past two weeks, much of his value comes from a lack of turnovers and efficient, yet low-volume scoring. He remains a must-roster player but perhaps managers are going to have to scale back their expectations moving forward.