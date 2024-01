Murphy (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves and remains day-to-day moving forward, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Murphy will miss his third straight game Wednesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with left knee soreness. Jordan Hawkins and Dyson Daniels will likely continue to see extended minutes in his absence. Murphy's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Clippers.