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Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Ruled out for Sunday
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RotoWire Staff
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Murphy (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Murphy will miss a fourth consecutive contest. With Dejounte Murray (hand) also ruled out, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole will likely be the starting options out of the backcourt against the Timberwolves.