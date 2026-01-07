default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Murphy (back) is out for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

Jose Alvarado (oblique) and Herb Jones (ankle) will join Murphy on the inactive list for Wednesday's game, which will open up a ton of opportunity for Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears could see a larger role on offense. Murphy's next chance to play will come Friday versus the Wizards, and for now, he should be considered questionable for that one.

More News