Murphy (illness) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pacers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murphy was originally listed as questionable after being a late addition to the injury report Monday, so his absence is not really surprising. This means the Pelicans will be extremely shorthanded to face Indiana due to a plethora of absences, and Murphy being out will likely translate in more minutes for the likes of Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado. Murphy's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Minnesota.