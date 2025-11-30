Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Ruled out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy (elbow) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Murphy will miss his first game of the season due to right elbow soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Lakers. With the 25-year-old swingman joining Herbert Jones (calf), Jordan Poole (quadriceps) and Jordan Hawkins (illness) on the sidelines, Saddiq Bey, Micah Peavy and Bryce McGowens are candidates for increased playing time.
