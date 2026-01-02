Murphy (back) won't play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mark Haynes of The Sacramento Observer reports.

After being a late addition to the injury report, Murphy is unable to go for the Pelicans on Friday. The star forward's next chance to return from a back injury comes Sunday in Miami. Micah Peavy appears to be a prime candidate to replace Murphy in the starting lineup Friday, making him worth streaming in most fantasy leagues.