Murphy (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, but he said Sunday that'll make his season debut, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

This is great news for the Pelicans, who will still be without Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand), CJ McCollum (thigh), Jordan Hawkins and Herbert Jones (shoulder) for at least a few more weeks. Given all the injuries, Murphy will likely slide into the Pelicans' starting lineup eventually, but he may face some restrictions at first.