Murphy totaled 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 153-124 victory over Utah.

The Pelicans had little trouble generating offense Tuesday, and Murphy finished with his third double-digit scoring total over his last four appearances. He wasn't particularly efficient from the perimeter Tuesday, but he had enough volume from inside the arc to make an impact. Over his last four outings, he's averaged 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game.