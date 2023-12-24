Murphy ended Saturday's 106-104 loss to the Rockets with 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes.

The Pelicans didn't have a good offensive showing, but Murphy made his presence felt off the bench, as he continues to make an impact in the second unit. Murphy has scored in double digits in all but one of his 10 appearances while averaging 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals per game.