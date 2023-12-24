Murphy ended Saturday's 106-104 loss to the Rockets with 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes.
The Pelicans didn't have a good offensive showing, but Murphy made his presence felt off the bench, as he continues to make an impact in the second unit. Murphy has scored in double digits in all but one of his 10 appearances while averaging 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals per game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Not starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Paces team in scoring•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Starting against Cavaliers•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Rough night Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Huge effort off bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Leads New Orleans in scoring•