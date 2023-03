Murphy logged 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 108-99 loss to the Warriors.

Murphy was reinserted into the starting lineup with Josh Richardson (personal) out, and he made the most of his extended playing time by scoring his most points since Feb. 10. The second-year wing is now averaging 13.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 47 starts this season.