Murphy closed with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt) and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Monday's 118-112 loss to Boston.

Murphy returned to a bench role after a spot start against the Thunder on Jan. 26 and not playing against the Bucks on Jan. 27, but he still posted a solid stat line. Even though playing off the bench limits his fantasy upside, it's worth noting Murphy is getting enough touches on offense, regardless of the role, to remain an asset in most fantasy formats. He has scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances, averaging 12.0 points per game in that span.