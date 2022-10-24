Murphy amassed 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 40 minutes during Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Murphy has been playing off the bench in each of New Orleans' first three contests but has delivered encouraging numbers, scoring in double digits in two of those games while also shooting an impressive 51.9 percent from the field and 60 percent from three-point range. Don't be surprised if he gets more playing time in the coming games with both Brandon Ingram (head) and Zion Williamson (hip) dealing with injuries.