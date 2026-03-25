Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Scores 16 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy ended Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Knicks with 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes.
With the Pelicans eliminated from the playoffs with this loss, it will be interesting to see how the team handles Murphy's minutes and usage the rest of the way. Through 64 appearances this season, Murphy holds averages of 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.
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