Murphy finished Friday's 118-107 loss to the Cavaliers with 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 34 minutes.

Zion Williamson (strained right hamstring) will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, so Murphy will continue seeing an uptick in minutes and usage. He came into Friday's game on a heater, averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 three-pointers, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his previous three games, leading the Pelicans in 9-category value in that stretch.