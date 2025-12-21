Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Scores 17 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy supplied 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 128-109 victory over the Pacers.
Murphy delivered a solid stat line in this win -- even if that meant not reaching the 20-point mark for the first time since Nov. 26 in a loss to the Grizzlies. Murphy should remain one of the Pelicans' go-to options on offense as long as he stays healthy.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Another strong line•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Double-doubles in win•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Efficient in win Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Rolls to 32-point night•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Pops for team-high 23 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Nets 21 points with eight dimes•