Murphy recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one turnover across 23 minutes of Thursday's 132-125 preseason loss to Orlando.

Murphy will be in high demand in fantasy drafts this season after showing some serious upside during the 2024-25 regular season -- he averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 35.0 minutes per game in 53 appearances. Even with the Pelicans getting some healthy bodies back this season, Murphy is likely to command a ton of looks in this offense.