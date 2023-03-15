Murphy amassed 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 loss to the Lakers.

Murphy fell back to earth following his 41-point performance against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, but he still tied for the second-highest scoring total on the team during Tuesday's loss while also matching his highest steal mark of the season. The 22-year-old has started six consecutive matchups and has averaged 20.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 37.0 minutes per game during that time.