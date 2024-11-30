Murphy finished with 21 points (8-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murphy scored at least 20 points for the third consecutive game, albeit on inefficient shooting. Although his numbers have been decent since making his season debut, Murphy continues to be eased back into the rotation, having missed two of the last five games. Across seven games, he is averaging 18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per game. He should continue to play a key role for the Pelicans, with an increased workload potentially just over the horizon.