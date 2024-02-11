Murphy amassed 24 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 93-84 victory over Portland.

The Pelicans chose to use caution with Zion Williamson (foot) in the back-to-back, sending Murphy to the first unit for the sixth time this season. The Virginia product has fared well when called upon to fill in for Williamson, although his meniscus injury denied him the ability to take over for the All-Star at the beginning of the season. Murphy's seasonal numbers have taken a dive after an encouraging sophomore campaign, and his future success will largely depend on the overall health of New Orleans' starting lineup.