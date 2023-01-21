Murphy racked up 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 123-110 loss to Orlando.

Murphy put together a solid fantasy line, built primarily on his efficiency from the floor. He has now scored at least 15 points in four of his past five games, reversing a trend that saw him dropped in a number of standard formats. While not the flashiest player around, his role is relatively secure at this point, making him a must-roster player, especially for anyone in need of an efficient scorer.