Murphy notched 24 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 loss to the Suns.

Murphy was the leading scorer for the Pelicans in this game, and he was particularly locked in from three-point range while making a season-high six threes. Murphy snapped a streak of four games where he couldn't reach the 20-point mark, and he did it while showing an efficient shooting touch, particularly from deep. Murphy's consistency has been excellent as well, and he's drained two or more threes in eight of his 12 appearances this month.