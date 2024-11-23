Murphy ended with 24 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Warriors.

Murphy was impressive in his return to the starting lineup after a one-game absence due to injury management, and he led the Pelicans in scoring while posting a season-high output in that category. Murphy has scored at least 17 points in his last three outings, and he should continue to hold a steady role on offense as long as the Pelicans remain depleted due to the absences of players such as Zion Williamson (hamstring), CJ McCollum (thigh) and Dejounte Murray (hand).