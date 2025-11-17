Murphy registered 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-106 loss to Golden State.

Murphy led the team in scoring and turned in a season-high four steals, but it wasn't enough to prevent a blowout defeat. Zion Williamson (hamstring) appears to be on the verge of returning to the court, which may lead to a dip in usage for Murphy soon. In any case, Murphy has averaged a strong 19.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 13 games this season, shooting 45.6 percent from the field.