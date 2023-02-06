Murphy finished with 30 points (9-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 136-104 victory over the Kings.

Murphy led all players in Sunday's game in threes made en route to setting a season-high scoring mark with a 30-point showing. Murphy has tallied 20 or more points in two straight games.