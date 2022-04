Murphy will come off the bench for Wednesday's play-in game against the Spurs, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

With the Pelicans going back to their usual starters after resting several of them for Sunday's regular season finale, Murphy will head to the bench as Brandon Ingram (hamstring) and Herbert Jones rejoin the starting five. In his lone start of the season Sunday, the rookie totaled 15 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes of action.