Murphy tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Monday's 123-108 loss to the Kings.

While replacing Josh Richardson (personal) in the starting five for the second game in a row, Murphy once again delivered a strong all-around line in elevated minutes. Richardson's absence isn't believed to be a long-term one, and he could be back as soon as Wednesday's game against the Mavericks. Still, Murphy's performance of late provides plenty of justification for head coach Willie Green to keep the second-year wing in the starting five. Even if Murphy maintains his starting role when Richardson is back in action, however, he's likely to see a reduction in the 37.5 minutes per game he's averaged over the past two contests.