Murphy had 28 points (10-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 win over the Hawks.

Murphy not only looked impressive off the bench Sunday, but he led the Pelicans in scoring on a night where Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum were the only starters who reached double-digit points. Murphy might be stuck on a bench role if everyone is fit on the Pelicans roster, but that doesn't mean he doesn't carry fantasy upside. He's averaging 22.2 points per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from three over his last five games off the bench.