Murphy ended Friday's 114-106 victory over the Grizzlies with eight points (2-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes.

Murphy has been mired in a shooting slump over the past three games, going just 12-for-56 from the floor and 4-for-29 from three-point range. He opened Friday's game with five straight misses and didn't get a single three-pointer to fall in his 33 minutes of action. The shots aren't falling right now, but history says it's only a matter of time before Murphy heats back up.