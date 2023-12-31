Murphy (knee) won't play Sunday against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Despite having two full days of rest, Murphy won't suit up Sunday due to left knee soreness. He has exceeded a 25-minute workload just five times this season, with three occasions coming in New Orleans' last four games, but it's unclear if his surgically-repaired left knee is feeling the fatigue or if Sunday's absence is more maintenance-related. Regardless, Naji Marshall and Herbert Jones could be in store for more playing time while Murphy is out of the mix on the wing Sunday.