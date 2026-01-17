Murphy supplied 22 points (7-21 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss to Indiana.

Although Murphy struggled with efficiency, he still finished as the Pelicans' second-leading scorer and led all players in three-pointers made. The 25-year-old swingman has yet to score fewer than 21 points through seven appearances in January. Moreover, he has knocked down at least five triples in five of those outings and is shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc so far this month.