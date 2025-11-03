Murphy provided 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 137-106 loss to the Thunder.

The fifth-year wing sank five three-pointers for the second straight game, as Murphy begins to heat up from downtown. He's scored in double digits in four of six contests to begin the season, averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals while shooting 34.9 percent (15-for-43) from beyond the arc.