Murphy won't play in Saturday's game versus the Lakers due to right hamstring injury management.
Murphy will sit out the second leg of New Orleans' back-to-back Saturday due to a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign. Murphy should be able to suit up for Tuesday's matchup with Dallas.
