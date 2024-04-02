Murphy racked up 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Suns.

Murphy and Zion Williamson (30 points) were the only Pelicans to exceed 15 points Monday, while Murphy accounted for four of New Orleans' 11 made threes as a team. The Pelicans managed to shoot 40.7 percent from beyond the arc, but the low volume could be an issue for the team's offensive upside. Murphy can be a catalyst, however, and he has now knocked down at least three triples in five of his last seven games.